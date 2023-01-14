DSP, two constables embrace martyrdom in terrorists' attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Badhabair, Sardar Hussain and two police constables embraced martyrdom as terrorists attacked Sarband Police Station in the suburbs of Peshawar during late hours of Friday night.

According to police, the terrorists attacked Sarband Police station from three sides by hurling hand grenades and opening indiscriminate firing.

The attack was repulsed by the Police force who responded with commendable audacity to attackers by exchange of firing and counterattacks.

On receiving a report of the attack, DSP Badabair, Sardar Hussain forthwith reached on the spot along with two police constables and were hit by bullets while getting out of the vehicles by being targeted with sniper guns.

"The security officials were targeted by sniper guns who were equipped with sophisticated weapons including night vision goggles," Police claimed.

The terrorists escaped from the site by taking advantage of pitch darkness while Police has started search operation for combing of the area within the vicinity of Police station.

The two police constables who embraced martyrdom have been identified as Irshad and Jehanzeb.