DSP visits quarantine center established at UET Taxila

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :On the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Taxila, Tahir Abbas Sunday visited quarantine center established at UET Taxila to check the facilities there. According to a spokesman, DSP Taxila lauded the role of security personnel who were performing their duties effectively at this critical time.

He also directed the officials to use face mask and other equipments.

He appealed to the public to fully cooperate with the administration for the implementation of government directions as there was no other way to stop spread of coronavirus.

The DSP said, "We should not be panic. We must get united and join hands with the government to root the pandemic out from the country and implementation on precautionary measures is very important in this regard."