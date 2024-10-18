DSP visits to review security arrangements for festival

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) DSP City, Hafeez Yousafzai visited the Hindu temple located inside the city.

SHO Cantt, Nasir Rafiq, and other police officers were also present on the occasion.

The DSP reviewed the security arrangements for the ongoing religious festival in the temple.

The DSP said the police force had made foolproof security arrangements for the festival.