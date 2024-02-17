DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Additional Chief Security Officer Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, DSP Wakil Khan shot dead along with a friend Naseeb Khan in Dargai Bazar, Malakand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Additional Chief Security Officer Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, DSP Wakil Khan shot dead along with a friend Naseeb Khan in Dargai Bazar, Malakand.

According to police, two sons of the DSP sustained critical bullet injuries and were rushed to hospital.

The police said that Wakil Khan came to his home town along with his family on leave. He was targeted by unknown motorcyclists when he was going to Dargai Bazar with a friend and two sons.