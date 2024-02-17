DSP Wakil Khan Shot Dead In Dargai
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2024 | 11:48 PM
Additional Chief Security Officer Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, DSP Wakil Khan shot dead along with a friend Naseeb Khan in Dargai Bazar, Malakand
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Additional Chief Security Officer Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, DSP Wakil Khan shot dead along with a friend Naseeb Khan in Dargai Bazar, Malakand.
According to police, two sons of the DSP sustained critical bullet injuries and were rushed to hospital.
The police said that Wakil Khan came to his home town along with his family on leave. He was targeted by unknown motorcyclists when he was going to Dargai Bazar with a friend and two sons.
Recent Stories
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players
Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations conducted in KP
PPP leaders reiterate resolve to uphold democracy
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori encourages students towards brighter futures
Teenager killed during celebratory firing
Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, organizes interviews for bank jobs.
DG RDA assigned additional charge of Commissioner Rawalpindi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Husband killed wife in Firozka3 minutes ago
-
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case3 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah3 minutes ago
-
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions3 minutes ago
-
Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations conducted in KP2 minutes ago
-
PPP leaders reiterate resolve to uphold democracy2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori encourages students towards brighter futures2 minutes ago
-
Teenager killed during celebratory firing1 hour ago
-
DG RDA assigned additional charge of Commissioner Rawalpindi2 hours ago
-
Full security provided to local, foreign cricketers, officials: IGP Punjab2 hours ago
-
Sindh Governor's wife donates state-of-the-art ventilator to Sindh Institute of Child Health2 hours ago
-
Vihari's jaggery famous for its taste2 hours ago