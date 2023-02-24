UrduPoint.com

DSP Welfare Visits Tank, Presents Special Package To Heirs Of Police Martyrs

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 10:41 PM

DSP Welfare visits Tank, presents special package to heirs of police martyrs

DSP Welfare Shehnshah Khan from the Central Police Office, Peshawar, along with the DSPs of Tank, has given a special package to the heirs of the martyrs of Tank Police

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :DSP Welfare Shehnshah Khan from the Central Police Office, Peshawar, along with the DSPs of Tank, has given a special package to the heirs of the martyrs of Tank Police.

According to a police spokesman, the DSP Welfare visited Tank to give away the special package on behalf of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The visiting DSP, accompanied by DSP Headquarters Tank Inam Khan Gandapur and DSP Rural Alamgir Khan presented relief money, souvenir and a letter of appreciation to the heirs of four martyrs of Tank Police here at the DPO office.

He paid tribute to the martyrs of Tank Police and conveyed a message from the IGP, saying that the police department would not forget its martyrs. He assured that all the privileges and support would be given to the families of martyrs.

