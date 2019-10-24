UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DSPs Promoted To SPs In KP

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 07:21 PM

DSPs promoted to SPs in KP

As many as 26 DSPs have been promoted to SPs rank on permanent basis

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th October, 2019) As many as 26 DSPs have been promoted to SPs rank on permanent basis. The main objective of this development is to fulfill the shortage of senior police officers.The promotion of a large number of the DSPs would help the KP Police fill several slots of the SPs which were lying vacant for the last several years.

Officers promoted to next rank included Noor Jamal, acting SP CTD KP Tariq Habib Khan, DSP headquarter FRP Peshawar Rafiq Allha, acting SP Traffic Peshawar Ameer Khan and others.

Related Topics

Peshawar Shortage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Traffic

Recent Stories

Community, government engagement critical to ensur ..

9 minutes ago

Government becoming increasingly opaque

12 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Visits Forward Posts In C ..

18 minutes ago

WHO Pakistan lauds &#039;strong commitment&#039; o ..

24 minutes ago

US Hinders Euro in Becoming Global Reserve Currenc ..

3 minutes ago

PPP demands complete medical treatment for Preside ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.