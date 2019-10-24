DSPs promoted to SPs in KP

As many as 26 DSPs have been promoted to SPs rank on permanent basis

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th October, 2019) As many as 26 DSPs have been promoted to SPs rank on permanent basis. The main objective of this development is to fulfill the shortage of senior police officers.The promotion of a large number of the DSPs would help the KP Police fill several slots of the SPs which were lying vacant for the last several years.

Officers promoted to next rank included Noor Jamal, acting SP CTD KP Tariq Habib Khan, DSP headquarter FRP Peshawar Rafiq Allha, acting SP Traffic Peshawar Ameer Khan and others.