DSP’s Son Killed In DI Khan
Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2024 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) The body of a youth, having bullet marks was found in fields in village Abdulkhel of Panyala police station area in Dera Ismail Khan on Friday.
Police said the dead identified as Nauman Khan was the son of the on-duty Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sayyed Marjan.
Police said the youth was shot multiple times by unknown accused and later his body was thrown in fields.
Police shifted the body to Panyala Hospital for medico legal procedure. The bereaved father Sayyed Marjan is deputed at Sub Division Jandola, Tank. Police have started investigation into the case after registering a case.
APP/vak
