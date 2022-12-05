UrduPoint.com

DSWO For Providing Quality Education Special Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2022 | 04:30 PM

DSWO for providing quality education special students

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) Amjad Afridi on Monday directed the concerned quarters to contribute maximum efforts and time to provide quality educate and nurture special students in a befitting manner.

During his visit to Institute for Hearing and Speech Impairments (Female) and checked the staff and students attendance register, cleanliness.

He also observed teaching methodology and spent quality time with the special students.

