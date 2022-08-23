UrduPoint.com

DTO Urges Parents Not To Allow Underage Kids To Drive Motorcycles, Cars

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2022 | 02:10 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :District Traffic Officer Sami Ullah Asmat on Tuesday urged citizens not to offer motorcycles and other vehicles to their underage kids as most of the accidents occur due to immature drivers.

Never allow the kids to drive motorbikes and cars, he stressed in a statement issued here.

DTO said that underage drivers not only put their own lives at risk but also played havoc with the lives of others. Sometimes, their mistakes rendered permanent disabilities, he added.

DTO Sami Ullah urged parents to demonstrate responsibility and take special care of their kids. Kids lacked maturity and resort to over speeding, he stated. About departments' action, Asmat said that traffic departments strictly discourage underage drivers.

