Open Menu

DTS Teams Raid Hotels, Restaurants To Check Food, Facilities For Tourists

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 07:03 PM

DTS teams raid hotels, restaurants to check food, facilities for tourists

The teams of Directorate of Tourist Services (DTS) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and respective district administrations raided hotels, restaurants and eateries to check quality of foods, travel agencies and cleanliness in food outlets across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The teams of Directorate of Tourist Services (DTS) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and respective district administrations raided hotels, restaurants and eateries to check quality of foods, travel agencies and cleanliness in food outlets across the province.

The action was taken on the special directives of Advisor to Chief Minister on Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb, which was carried out under vigilance of DTS Controller Sajjad Hameed.

The teams of DTS comprising inspectors and other staff along with respective district administrations visited hotels, restaurants, eateries and travel agencies in Peshawar, Chitral, Swat, Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda and tourist attractions elsewhere in the province and checked the quality of foods, snacks, rents, amenities to tourists and registration licenses of food outlets and travel agencies.

The teams checked over 400 hotels, restaurants, eateries and travel agencies in the province and directed the owners and managers to further improve quality of foods, accommodations and services to the tourists.

Prior to the action, the DTS officials met the respective local administration authorities and apprised them that action was being taken against the unregistered hotels, restaurants, rent-A car and travel agencies in the district.

The officials were also told that action would be taken against the hotels, restaurants and eateries, which served substandard and unhygienic food stuffs, edibles and snacks.

The teams raided various bazars and issued warnings to unregistered hotels, restaurants and eatery outlets and directed them to renew registration license or heavy fines would be imposed for violation.

The teams also directed the owners of rent a car, hotels, restaurants and travel agencies to register their businesses with the DTS forthwith or else legal action would be taken against the illegal businesses.

The officials said that the checking would help promote tourism in the province besides facilitating the tourists to get data of hotels, restaurants and travel agencies.

KPCTA Director General Barkatullah Marwat has hailed the DTS action and said that such activities would be carried out in the upcoming tourism season to ensure provision of better services to the tourists and visitors in KP.

He vowed that proper steps would also be taken to facilitate the tourists during Eidul Azha and throughout the tourism season, saying that tourists can register their complaints via Tourism Helpline 1422, which will be responded and addressed immediately.

Since upgradation of the Tourist Services Wing of the Tourism Department to a full-fledged Directorate of Tourist Services (DTS), the entity has been effectively controlling and supervising the hotel and travel industry and other businesses related to tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Besides, making arrangements for provision of quality services to tourists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and outside Pakistan through tour operators, the directorate also generates valuable revenue from the tourism industry for the provincial exchequer.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Bannu Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Hotel Rent Car Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral From Industry

Recent Stories

DC for cutting down use of plastic on World Earth ..

DC for cutting down use of plastic on World Earth Day

9 minutes ago
 Commedy play 'Hotel Jaan-e-Jaan' staged in Karachi

Commedy play 'Hotel Jaan-e-Jaan' staged in Karachi

14 minutes ago
 CMO visits different school in Nawabshah

CMO visits different school in Nawabshah

38 minutes ago
 UK police charge ex-parliamentary researcher with ..

UK police charge ex-parliamentary researcher with 'China spying' offences

38 minutes ago
 Notorious drug dealer nabbed with hashish

Notorious drug dealer nabbed with hashish

38 minutes ago
 Finance Minister meets officials of banking sector ..

Finance Minister meets officials of banking sector in Dubai

39 minutes ago
National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) reco ..

National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) recovers 121 kg drugs

42 minutes ago
 Walk marks Earth Day

Walk marks Earth Day

42 minutes ago
 DC displeased with slow recovery of revenue

DC displeased with slow recovery of revenue

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan Trade, Investment Symposium held in China

Pakistan Trade, Investment Symposium held in China

42 minutes ago
 'No to Plastic' campaign launched to combat pollut ..

'No to Plastic' campaign launched to combat pollution: Marriyum Aurangzeb

47 minutes ago
 Gillani calls for legislation to reduce plastic co ..

Gillani calls for legislation to reduce plastic consumption, promote recycling

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan