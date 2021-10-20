DUA arranges Serat un Nabi (SAW) conference

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Seerat-tul- Nabi (SAW) conference was arranged In connection with celebrations of Shan-e- Rehamat-tul-lil Alamen week with coordination of Shaoor Development Organization Multan for the residents of Duralul Aaman (DUA) on Tuesday.

Chairman Advisory Committee (DUA) Shahid Mehmood Ansari was Chief guest along with Gullnaz Kashif and Mansor Ahmad Advocate, said in a news release issued here.

Divisional Director Social Welfare Department (SWD) Muzamil Yar was the guest of honor.

All the guests enlightened the different aspects of the holy life of our beloved Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) and laid special emphasis on his preaching and dealing with women and children in our society.

Sweets and special gift hampers were also distributed among the residents on the occasion.