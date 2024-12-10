Dua Ceremony Held At Parliament House For Speaker’s Deceased Sister
Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2024 | 11:11 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) A dua ceremony was held at the Parliament House for the departed soul of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq's sister.
The ceremony was attended by a large number of people, including the Speaker, Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub, Governor of Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel, parliament members and National Assembly Secretariat staff.
The participants offered their condolences to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on the passing of his sister.
They prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the deceased’s status in Jannah and grant strength to the Speaker and his family to bear this irreparable loss.
Maulana Ahmed-ur-Rehman, the Khatib of Jamia Masjid Parliament House, led the Fateha for the departed soul. He prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and for the bereaved family to be granted the patience to endure this loss.
The Speaker expressed his gratitude to the participants for offering their condolences to him and his family during this time of sorrow and grief.
