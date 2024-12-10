Open Menu

Dua Ceremony Held At Parliament House For Speaker’s Deceased Sister

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2024 | 11:11 PM

Dua ceremony held at Parliament House for Speaker’s deceased sister

A dua ceremony was held at the Parliament House for the departed soul of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq's sister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) A dua ceremony was held at the Parliament House for the departed soul of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq's sister.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of people, including the Speaker, Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub, Governor of Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel, parliament members and National Assembly Secretariat staff.

The participants offered their condolences to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, on the passing of his sister.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the deceased’s status in Jannah and grant strength to the Speaker and his family to bear this irreparable loss.

Maulana Ahmed-ur-Rehman, the Khatib of Jamia Masjid Parliament House, led the Fateha for the departed soul. He prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and for the bereaved family to be granted the patience to endure this loss.

The Speaker expressed his gratitude to the participants for offering their condolences to him and his family during this time of sorrow and grief.

Related Topics

National Assembly Balochistan Governor Parliament Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Mosque Family Opposition

Recent Stories

170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon ..

170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon as evacuation efforts intensi ..

7 minutes ago
 District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue cas ..

District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue case reports in Islamabad

7 minutes ago
 Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen c ..

Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen cross Syria-Lebanon border

7 minutes ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senato ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs me ..

6 minutes ago
 Two killed, one injured in road accident

Two killed, one injured in road accident

11 minutes ago
 NIBGE, SIAH ink agreement for local production of ..

NIBGE, SIAH ink agreement for local production of FMD vaccine

11 minutes ago
NAB arrests CEO Afza Int'l City over multi-hundred ..

NAB arrests CEO Afza Int'l City over multi-hundred fraud case

11 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan stre ..

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan stresses for strengthening US-Paki ..

11 minutes ago
 Business community’s problems to be solved on pr ..

Business community’s problems to be solved on priority basis: Sania Hameed

11 minutes ago
 Silk Road Culture Centre marks a new chapter in cu ..

Silk Road Culture Centre marks a new chapter in cultural exchange

6 minutes ago
 ATC directs police to produce Bushra Bibi, Gandapu ..

ATC directs police to produce Bushra Bibi, Gandapur after arrest

6 minutes ago
 SAARC delegation meets Commerce minister to streng ..

SAARC delegation meets Commerce minister to strengthen regional trade

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan