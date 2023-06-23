Open Menu

Dua & Quran Khawani Held For Departed Soul Of Prof. Afroze Begum

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Dua & Quran Khawani held for departed soul of Prof. Afroze Begum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Quran Khawani and prayer for the late Ms. Afroze Begum, former Principal of the Federal Government Postgraduate College for Women F-7/2 was held the other day. Professor (Retd) Afroze Begum passed away on June 11, 2023.

Quran Khawani took place, upon the request of Professor (Retd) Khalida Makhdoom, and Riaz Begum. Professor Afroze Begum served the college for almost nineteen years, holding teaching and administrative responsibilities.

Additionally, she had made substantial contributions to education as the Director General of the Federal Directorate of Education and Chairperson of the Federal board of Intermediate & Secondary Education in Islamabad.

Recognized for her dedication, she was remembered as a compassionate individual and an exceptional administrator who played a vital role in the progress of education.

The Quran recitation concluded with a prayer led by Dr. Fauzia Tanveer Shiekh, the current Principal of the college, expressing gratitude and paying tribute to Ms. Afroze Begum's remarkable contributions.

