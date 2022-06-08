Dua wants to returns home: Mother

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2022) The mother of Dua Zahra, the teenager who had gone missing from Karachi in April and later revealed that she had run away from home to tie knot with 21-year old Zaheer Ahmed, said that her daughter wanted to come home.

In a meeting that held at the Judge's chamber, Dua told her mother that she wanted to return home.

A ten minutes meeting was held on the permission of the judge.

Dua had refused to see her parents on Monday as she was presented before the SHC for the first time since she was recovered by the Punjab police.

The mother said, "My daughter said in the meeting that I want to go home.

Dua said she will give her statement in court,".

Earlier, the court reserved its verdict in the case.

The police presented Dua and her husband Zaheer before the court.

The SHC had ordered the authorities to conduct an ossification test to determine her age. She had claimed to be 18 years old — a legitimate age to marry.

The ossification test report, however, suggested Dua's is 16 or 17 years old. The report was also confirmed by a radiologist, Dr Saba Jamil. Dua's father Mehdi Kazmi expressed reservations over the medical report of his daughter and termed it "false".