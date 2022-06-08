UrduPoint.com

Dua Wants To Returns Home: Mother

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 08, 2022 | 01:45 PM

Dua wants to returns home: Mother

The mother of Dua Zahra who married Zaheer Ahmed says her daughter in the meeting at judge's chamber said she will give statement in the court.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2022) The mother of Dua Zahra, the teenager who had gone missing from Karachi in April and later revealed that she had run away from home to tie knot with 21-year old Zaheer Ahmed, said that her daughter wanted to come home.

In a meeting that held at the Judge's chamber, Dua told her mother that she wanted to return home.

A ten minutes meeting was held on the permission of the judge.

Dua had refused to see her parents on Monday as she was presented before the SHC for the first time since she was recovered by the Punjab police.

The mother said, "My daughter said in the meeting that I want to go home.

Dua said she will give her statement in court,".

Earlier, the court reserved its verdict in the case.

The police presented Dua and her husband Zaheer before the court.

The SHC had ordered the authorities to conduct an ossification test to determine her age. She had claimed to be 18 years old — a legitimate age to marry.

The ossification test report, however, suggested Dua's is 16 or 17 years old. The report was also confirmed by a radiologist, Dr Saba Jamil. Dua's father Mehdi Kazmi expressed reservations over the medical report of his daughter and termed it "false".

Related Topics

Karachi Police Punjab Chamber April From Court

Recent Stories

PM stresses upon Charter of Economy for export-ori ..

PM stresses upon Charter of Economy for export-oriented growth

28 minutes ago
 Fatima Sana Sheikh talks about role in Modern Love ..

Fatima Sana Sheikh talks about role in Modern Love Mumbai

37 minutes ago
 Fault in Submarine Cables

Fault in Submarine Cables

1 hour ago
 WB predicts Pakistan's GDP growth rate at 4 per ce ..

WB predicts Pakistan's GDP growth rate at 4 per cent for next fiscal year

1 hour ago
 Look what players say about Multan?

Look what players say about Multan?

2 hours ago
 Flour supply at Rs 40 per kg started in KP: Marriy ..

Flour supply at Rs 40 per kg started in KP: Marriyum Aurangzeb

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.