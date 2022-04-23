UrduPoint.com

Dua Zahra Becomes Top Trend As Police Fail To Recover Missing Teenage Girl

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 23, 2022 | 02:38 PM

The people from different walks of life have raised voice on the social media and demanded immediate recovery of the missing girl.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2022) Dua Zahra with hashtag is still trending top on the social media as the police could not recover 14 years old girl who went missing nearly a week ago.

The mysterious disappearance of a teenage girl from Karachi’s Al-Falah area has saddened every conscious man and raised serious concerns about the safety and protection of the citizens.

Dua Zehra Kazmi had gone missing around six a week ago. Her father says if his daughter is not recovered then he and his family will take their own lives in front of the Governor House.

He filed a police complaint soon after his daughter had gone missing. He has also made it clear that he did not have enmity with anyone.

“My daughter wasn’t even going to school for the past one and a half years," he said,

Zahra had stepped out of her home to dispose of garbage but did not return.

Her father also confirmed saying that they lived on the first floor andt his daughter had gone down to the ground floor to dump garbage, but she never returned.

After the case was highlighted on social media, Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon visited the girl’s home to assure her family of complete cooperation on part of the law enforcement agency.

“We’re doing our best,” the police chief told journalists after visiting the family. “Three special police teams have been formed to find the girl. Soon the girl will be with her family. We have no objection if someone from the family wishes to join the investigation team.”

A team of the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) also met the girl’s father. AVCC chief Zubair Nazir Shaikh said they have formed three teams, and they are working on getting CCTV camera footage to trace the girl’s whereabouts.

