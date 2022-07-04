UrduPoint.com

Dua Zahra Is Nearer To 15 Years Of Age: Medical Board

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 04, 2022 | 03:07 PM

Dua Zahra is nearer to 15 years of age: Medical Board

The parents of the teenage girl are fighting case for determination of her age as they believe she was not old enough to get married by her own free will.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 4th, 2022) Dua Zahra, the teenage girl who initially had gone missing and later was confirmed thag shs got married with a man namely Zaheer Ahmed, is between 15 to 16 years of age, the latest medical tests confirmed.

A ten-member medical board submitted it's report before a local court in Karachi east.

Mehndi Ali Kazmi, father of Dua, is fighting a legal battle for determination her daughter's age.

The previous test suggested that the girl’s age was between 16 and 17.

Zahra’s age according to the fresh report is:

On the basis of physical examination — 14-15 years

On the basis of dentition evaluation and OPG examination — 13-15 years

On the basis of epiphyseal closure assessed through radiological examination — 16-17

The report said, "The consensus opinion regarding the overall age of Ms Dua Zahra D/O Syed Mehdi Kazmi is between fifteen to sixteen (15-16) years, nearer to fifteen years, based on physical examination and dentition,” the report concluded.

Related Topics

Karachi Married Man Ali Kazmi Court

Recent Stories

U.S. Mission Pakistan Celebrates Pakistani Women f ..

U.S. Mission Pakistan Celebrates Pakistani Women for Completing Inaugural USPWC ..

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Centers Management ma ..

Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Centers Management makes 61,852 inspections and 120 ..

19 minutes ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi appointed as a goodwill ambass ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi appointed as a goodwill ambassador of the KPK Police

23 minutes ago
 Medical reports reveal Dua Zehra’s age as “Nea ..

Medical reports reveal Dua Zehra’s age as “Nearest to 15 years”, according ..

52 minutes ago
 PM directs to revise policy of gas-loadshedding

PM directs to revise policy of gas-loadshedding

1 hour ago
 Mahira Khan stuns fans with her new look

Mahira Khan stuns fans with her new look

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.