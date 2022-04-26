Dua Zahra records statement before Judicial Magistrate

(@Abdulla99267510)

The girl who disappeared ten days before from Karachi's Alflah area says she is happy with her life and with Zaheer, her husband, and wants notvto be bothered.

LAHORE: ( UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2022) The Lahore police on Tuesday produced Dua Zahra before a judicial magistrate to get her statement recorded.

The police also produced Zaheer Ahmed with whom she got married.

"I'm happy and I want to live with my husband. I don't want to go to Darul Aman. I'm 18 years old and was not kidnapped by any one. I want that I should not be bothered," said Dua Zahra while recording her statement before the judicial magistrate.

After recording statement of Dua Zahra, the judicial magistrate allowed the girl go to with her husband and did not send her to Darul Aman (women's shelter home).

Earlier, the police recoveree the couple from Pakpattan from the home of Zaheer's uncle.

Dua Zahra with hashtag remained top trend after she disappered from Al-Falah area of Karachi a week ago. Everybody was concerned about her recovery. Her parents had lost the patience and had announced to end their lives if their daughter was not recovered.