UrduPoint.com

Dua Zahra Records Statement Before Judicial Magistrate

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 26, 2022 | 03:35 PM

Dua Zahra records statement before Judicial Magistrate

The girl who disappeared ten days before from Karachi's Alflah area says she is happy with her life and with Zaheer, her husband, and wants notvto be bothered.

LAHORE: ( UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2022) The Lahore police on Tuesday produced Dua Zahra before a judicial magistrate to get her statement recorded.

The police also produced Zaheer Ahmed with whom she got married.

"I'm happy and I want to live with my husband. I don't want to go to Darul Aman. I'm 18 years old and was not kidnapped by any one. I want that I should not be bothered," said Dua Zahra while recording her statement before the judicial magistrate.

After recording statement of Dua Zahra, the judicial magistrate allowed the girl go to with her husband and did not send her to Darul Aman (women's shelter home).

Earlier, the police recoveree the couple from Pakpattan from the home of Zaheer's uncle.

Dua Zahra with hashtag remained top trend after she disappered from Al-Falah area of Karachi a week ago. Everybody was concerned about her recovery. Her parents had lost the patience and had announced to end their lives if their daughter was not recovered.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Police Married Pakpattan From Top

Recent Stories

Four die due to blast inside vehicle in Karachi

Four die due to blast inside vehicle in Karachi

21 minutes ago
 UN Head Says Necessary to Create Conditions for Di ..

UN Head Says Necessary to Create Conditions for Dialogue on Ukraine, Ceasefire a ..

20 minutes ago
 Japan's PM, S. Korean delegation agree to improve ..

Japan's PM, S. Korean delegation agree to improve bilateral ties

20 minutes ago
 China's transport investment posts robust growth i ..

China's transport investment posts robust growth in Q1

20 minutes ago
 ITP campaign against underage drivers in full swin ..

ITP campaign against underage drivers in full swing

20 minutes ago
 Two wanted street criminals held, weapons recovere ..

Two wanted street criminals held, weapons recovered

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.