(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :A Duaiya ceremony for late King of Comedy Umer Sharif will be held on Tuesday here at Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) at 5:00 p.m.

The ACP organized the ceremony in connection with Umer Sharif's 62nd birthday.

Quran Khawani will be held and a cake will also be cut to celebrate the birthday of the late comedy king.