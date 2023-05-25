Dual murderer arrested in murder case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Bhera police have arrested a man in Lahore on Thursday, who had killed his pregnant daughter and her mother-in-law few days ago.

A police spokesperson said that one Hina (26) contracted marriage with Zubair six months ago.

Her father, Muhammad Akram,was not happy at the development, and in a fit of wage he shot dead his daughter and her mother-in-law on Monday last.

Bhera police, after receiving information, visited Lahore and arrested the killer from the Lori Adda police station.

Further investigation was under way.