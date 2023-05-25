UrduPoint.com

Dual Murderer Arrested In Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Dual murderer arrested in murder case

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Bhera police have arrested a man in Lahore on Thursday, who had killed his pregnant daughter and her mother-in-law few days ago.

A police spokesperson said that one Hina (26) contracted marriage with Zubair six months ago.

Her father, Muhammad Akram,was not happy at the development, and in a fit of wage he shot dead his daughter and her mother-in-law on Monday last.

Bhera police, after receiving information, visited Lahore and arrested the killer from the Lori Adda police station.

Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Lahore Dead Police Police Station Marriage Man From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Municipality improves 20 Parks to meet W ..

16 minutes ago
 Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to d ..

Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to discuss cooperation

46 minutes ago
 Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sa ..

Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sanghar

1 hour ago
 Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo ..

Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo V27e Launches in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of She ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of Sheikh Zayed Book Award 2023

2 hours ago
 DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Busin ..

DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Business Council

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.