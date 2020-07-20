Dual nationality of SAPMs, Advisers is likely to be discussed in NA, Senate today

(@fidahassanain)

The reports say that nineteen Special Assistants to Prime Minister (SAPMs) and Advisers are foreign nationals and have major assets which the opposition parties are likely to take up during the proceedings of both houses; National Assembly and Senate.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 20th, 2020) National Assembly and Senate are expected to raise heated debate on dual nationality of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistants and advisers here on Monday (today).

Parliamentary sources said that the issue of dual nationality was likely to be taken up as opposition leaders held meeting over the weekend.

The opposition leaders held consultative meetings over the subject matter and decided to work on a two-pronged strategy and questioned the government’s decision to retain the services of these advisers and special assistants.

The sources said that the opposition leaders were likely to take up the matter of dual nationalities of Cabinet members through their privilege motions and points-of-order in Senate and National Assembly today (Monday).

The opposition would also questioned the eligibility and legal status of these persons serving as SAPMs and advisers in the government.

Keeping in view the previous judgments of the Supreme Court, the opposition leaders built their arguments that many leaders were qualified for being dual nationals.

The sources pointed out that the opposition also obtained verified copies of the dual nationality and assets of the office holders which were being studied by the top legal experts so they could be challenged before the top court. The leaders would move the court for determination of the constitutional status of the person in question, said the sources, adding that they would urge the top court for suo motu notice on the subject matter.

Though, the ruling party would have support from the chair and there would be only noise in both houses and nothing else.

The latest reports say that nineteen non-elected cabinet members and seven SAPMs hold dual nationalities. SAPM on Political Affairs Shahbaz Gill is a US national, SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar (US), SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari alias Zulfi Bukhari (United Kingdom), SAPM on National Security Moeed Yousuf (US), SAPM on Power Division Shahzad Qasim (US), SAPM on Parliamentary Coordination Nadeem Afzal Gondal (Canada) and SAPM on Digital Pakistan Tania S Aidrus (Canada and Singapore).