Dual nationality of Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University echoed in KP Assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The legislator of PPP Nighat Orakzai Tuesday demanded removal of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Vice Chancellor Dr Arshad Javed from his post due to dual nationality.

Sha raised the issue on a point of order during proceeding of provincial assembly chaired by Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani.

Nighat said that politician were not allowed to have dual nationality then how a person having dual nationality could be appointed as VC.

Responding to the point of order of Nighat Orakzai, Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad cleared that no order can be issued without inviting the stance of concern VC so the matter should be referred to KP Governor who is Chancellor of the KMU.

The speaker directed to send the matter to KP Governor for further action and adjourned the proceeding till Friday 10am.