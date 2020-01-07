UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dual Nationality Of Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University Echoed In KP Assembly

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 09:27 PM

Dual nationality of Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University echoed in KP Assembly

The legislator of PPP Nighat Orakzai Tuesday demanded removal of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Vice Chancellor Dr Arshad Javed from his post due to dual nationality

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The legislator of PPP Nighat Orakzai Tuesday demanded removal of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Vice Chancellor Dr Arshad Javed from his post due to dual nationality.

Sha raised the issue on a point of order during proceeding of provincial assembly chaired by Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani.

Nighat said that politician were not allowed to have dual nationality then how a person having dual nationality could be appointed as VC.

Responding to the point of order of Nighat Orakzai, Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad cleared that no order can be issued without inviting the stance of concern VC so the matter should be referred to KP Governor who is Chancellor of the KMU.

The speaker directed to send the matter to KP Governor for further action and adjourned the proceeding till Friday 10am.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dual Nationality Governor Provincial Assembly Khyber Medical University Post From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Justice (Retd) Fakhruddin Ebrahim: An irreparable ..

46 minutes ago

Oil Down Most Since 2020 Start as Some Argue Marke ..

4 minutes ago

Round-the-clock opening of Torkham border multipli ..

4 minutes ago

Sukkur receives first rain spell of year 2020

4 minutes ago

US Coast Guard to Commission Latest Fast-Response ..

12 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority nabs fake Food Safety Office ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.