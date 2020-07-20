UrduPoint.com
Dual Nationals Can Be Appointed As Advisers, Special Assistants Constitutionally: Dr Gill

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Sunday said special assistants and advisers to the prime minister were playing vital role in public interest matters.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it was the prerogative of the prime minister to appoint technical and experienced people for the country's development and people's welfare.

He said dual nationals could be appointed as advisers and special assistants according to the Constitution of Pakistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

