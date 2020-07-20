Dual nationals, overseas Pakistanis played vital role during floods, earthquake: Farrukh

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib Sunday said dual nationals and overseas Pakistanis had played a vital role during floods, earthquake and natural calamities in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ):Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib Sunday said dual nationals and overseas Pakistanis had played a vital role during floods, earthquake and natural calamities in the country.

Remittances amounting to Rs23 billion were being sent by Pakistani expatriates working in different spheres of life abroad and those people were assets of Pakistan, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on special assistants and advisers to the prime minister, enjoying citizenship of other countries, he said there was no harm to keep dual nationality and serving the country in public interest.

The nation should welcome and appreciate such people of Pakistan for serving the motherland in a befitting manner, he added.

Farrukh Habib said leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party had been holding the citizenship of foreign countries adding the leaders had served the country at different slots.

He said the PML-N leaders had concealed "Akama" of Saudi Arabia and the the United Arab Emirates and they had discharged duties as defence, water and foreign affair minister of Pakistan.

Lauding the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said his (prime minister) policy of smart lockdown had brought down the cases of coronavirus across the country.

He said the incumbent government had announced to allocate Rs30 billion for the construction of housing for low income group besides opening the construction industry.

The PTI government was trying to improve the system to benefit the people of the country, he maintained.