UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dual Nationals, Overseas Pakistanis Played Vital Role During Floods, Earthquake: Farrukh

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 06:04 PM

Dual nationals, overseas Pakistanis played vital role during floods, earthquake: Farrukh

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib Sunday said dual nationals and overseas Pakistanis had played a vital role during floods, earthquake and natural calamities in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ):Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib Sunday said dual nationals and overseas Pakistanis had played a vital role during floods, earthquake and natural calamities in the country.

Remittances amounting to Rs23 billion were being sent by Pakistani expatriates working in different spheres of life abroad and those people were assets of Pakistan, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on special assistants and advisers to the prime minister, enjoying citizenship of other countries, he said there was no harm to keep dual nationality and serving the country in public interest.

The nation should welcome and appreciate such people of Pakistan for serving the motherland in a befitting manner, he added.

Farrukh Habib said leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party had been holding the citizenship of foreign countries adding the leaders had served the country at different slots.

He said the PML-N leaders had concealed "Akama" of Saudi Arabia and the the United Arab Emirates and they had discharged duties as defence, water and foreign affair minister of Pakistan.

Lauding the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said his (prime minister) policy of smart lockdown had brought down the cases of coronavirus across the country.

He said the incumbent government had announced to allocate Rs30 billion for the construction of housing for low income group besides opening the construction industry.

The PTI government was trying to improve the system to benefit the people of the country, he maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Earthquake Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Dual Nationality Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Pakistan Peoples Party Citizenship Sunday Muslim Government Industry Billion Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates resumes flights to Stockholm from 1 Augus ..

6 minutes ago

PML-N, PPP agree to hold All Parties Conference af ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistani lawyer questions UK’s govt over 14-day ..

23 minutes ago

Hope Probe a milestone in UAE, Arab achievements: ..

36 minutes ago

Successful launch of Hope Probe reflects vision of ..

51 minutes ago

Macron Notes Progress in EU Talks, But Remains 'Ex ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.