Dual Process Of Transit Goods Clearance Creating Problems For Businessmen, Inflicting Losses-Zia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Central leader of All Pakistan Custom Agents Association, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has said that implementation of dual operations including One Customs system and Web Based One Customs (WeBOC) for clearance of goods for Afghanistan and reverse cargo to Karachi has created a lot of problems for business community besides inflicting huge financial losses due to payment of detention charges.

In a press statement issued here on Thursday, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said vehicles or containers remain blocked at Karachi port in the clearance system after unloading of goods as a result of which vehicle owners have to pay holding charges and for containers demurrage.

Afghan Reverse cargo after getting loaded from Torkhem, Ghulam Khan and Chaman cargo reaches Karachi port it faces problem in de-sealing of containers due to the non-functioning of WeBOC system, he added.

Due to incomplete module of WeBOC when down transit goods are unloaded at Karachi port, than concerned custom agent have to prepare CRF form from the Directorate of Transit Trade and clearance of goods under both the WeBOC and One Customs take a lot of days, creating problems for the business community who have to suffer in the shape of extra payment for detention or demurrages heads.

"If WeBOC module is incomplete and needs a lot of work for completion then why it has been implemented," Zia asked.

All Pakistan Customs Agents Association leader made a request to the concerned department to allow clearance of transit trade goods, especially down transit through One Custom System until the WeBOC is fully completed and made operation in the whole country.

