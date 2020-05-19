Dualization of 298 km Kuchlak-Zhob road to boost development: Qasim Khan Suri

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Monday said dualization of 298 kilometers long Kuchlak-Zhob road would connect far-flung areas of Balochistan with other parts of the country, help set up new industrial zones and boost the process of development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Monday said dualization of 298 kilometers long Kuchlak-Zhob road would connect far-flung areas of Balochistan with other parts of the country, help set up new industrial zones and boost the process of development.

In tweets on social media platform Twitter, he said the National Highway Authority had called bids for the road project which would be one of the projects in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Suri said the road would not only connect areas in Balochistan but would also connect Dera Ismail Khan and tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rs 63 billion had been allocated for the road project which would be part of the western route of CPEC and would decrease distance between Quetta and Dera Ismail Khan by eight hours, he added.