Dualization Of 796 Km Long Chaman-Quetta-Karachi-Highway To Start By Next Month

Wed 15th December 2021 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The construction work on the dualization of 796 km long Chaman-Quetta-Karachi-Highway would be initiated from next month aimed to provide best communication facilities, an official of the Balochistan government said on Wednesday.

He said due to the efforts of the Balochistan government, in the current financial year, the Federal government has allocated Rs 81.582 billion in the first phase for the construction of Kuchlak to the Khuzdar section of the Quetta-Karachi highway.

The tender has been also issued for the second section of the two-lane highway while the remaining two sections of the main highway are in the feasibility phase, he added.

The project includes the construction of an additional carriageway and rehabilitation of the existing road to make it a four-lane divided carriageway.

The Quetta-Karachi national highway would be constructed on a public-private partnership basis.

He said that better roads were vital to curtail road traffic accidents and save human lives.

He added that completion of the highway project would fulfill the long-standing demands of the people.

The construction of new and extension of existing highways would not only pave the way for socio-economic uplift of far long areas of Balochistan but also have positive impacts on the economy of the entire region, he added.

The provincial government with the cooperation of the federal government is working to provide modern transport facilities to people across the province.

