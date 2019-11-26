UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dualization Project Of 83 Kilometre Old Bannu Road Delayed

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 05:21 PM

Dualization project of 83 kilometre Old Bannu Road delayed

Dualization and upgradation project of 83 kilometre Old Bannu Road in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtoonkhaw province supposed to be completed next year has been delaeyd due to lack of funds availability,an official of NHA told APP on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Dualization and upgradation project of 83 kilometre Old Bannu Road in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtoonkhaw province supposed to be completed next year has been delaeyd due to lack of funds availability,an official of NHA told APP on Tuesday.

The first package of the project, Domail - Khurrum portion is 40 km long and was awarded to the Frontier Works Organization,the lowest evaluated bidder, at the bid price of Rs 7.132 billion.

Its work started in February 2018 and its scheduled completion time was February, 2020 but so far about 13 per cent physical progress had been achieved, the official added.

He said the 35 km Khurram-Krapa potion was the second package of the project was awarded to the Frontier Works Organization ,the lowest evaluated bidder, at the bid price of Rs 5.927 billion.

Work on the package started in February 2018 and its completion time is February, 2020 and so far about 11 per cent physical progress has been achieved.

The third package of the project Gaandi Chowk - Sarai Naurang section is 8 km long and was awarded to M/s NCC-IKAN-HRPL Joint Venture ,the lowest evaluated bidder, at the bid price of Rs 0.718 billion. Work on the package started in February 2018 and would be completed by June last year but so far about 22 per cent physical progress of the project has been achieved.

To a question ,he said that lack of funds availability was the main reason behind delay in the completion of the project.

The NHA official said that the development of infrastructure in the less developed areas would contribute to their economic uplift through accelerated trade activities . He further said that the existing road was single carriageway which was being dualized and improved.

He said the project would provide the heavy traffic movement on Indus Highway (N-55) with an alternate route thus sharing the traffic burden with Indus Highway. Indus Highway is 1,264 km long that runs along the Indus River connecting port city Karachi with Kohat and Peshawar via D. G. Khan and D.I.Khan. The highway being the second largest road connection after Grand Trunk Road,and provides an alternate north-south link while traversing 491 km in Sindh, 360 km in Punjab and 396 km in KPK, and connecting Rajanpur, D.G.Khan, D.I.Khan, Bannu, Kohat and Peshawar.The highway, however, is now facing difficulties in coping with the ever increasing traffic load especially the heavyvehicles due to its limited capacity.

/395

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Road Traffic Kohat Progress Price Rajanpur February June NHA 2018 2020 FWO Billion

Recent Stories

Local businessmen asked to exploit untapped trade ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to not go against verdicts of courts

2 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Hits Bosnia and Herzegovi ..

2 minutes ago

Cancer patients more likely to die of heart proble ..

2 minutes ago

Awareness activity held to teach people about 'Cle ..

21 seconds ago

Russia, Iceland to Hold Trade Talks in 2nd Quarter ..

23 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.