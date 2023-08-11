Open Menu

Dualization, Upgradation Of Old Bannu Road Nearing Completion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Dualization, upgradation of Old Bannu Road nearing completion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The National Highway Authority (NHA) has been working on the dualization and up-gradation of 83 kilometer Old Bannu Road in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province which is nearing completion.

An official of NHA told APP on Friday that the project was part of Indus Highway and the first package of the project, 40 kilometer Domail-Khurrum portion was awarded to the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) at the bid price of Rs 7.132 billion.

The work on the project was started in February 2018 and so far, about 68.75 percent of physical progress has been achieved mainly due to lack of funds availability, the official added.

He said its second package, the 35 km Khurram-Karpa portion costing Rs 5.927 billion was awarded to the FWO. Its work was started in February 2018 and so far about 67.15 percent of physical progress has been achieved.

The third package of Old Bannu road, 8 kilometer Gaandi Chowk-Sarai Naurang section was awarded to M/s NCC-IKAN-HRPL joint venture at the bid price of Rs 0.

718 billion. Work on the package also started in February 2018 and it has already been accomplished. He further said that the existing road was single carriageway which was being dualized and improved. He said the project would provide the heavy traffic movement on Indus Highway (N-55) with an alternate route thus sharing the traffic burden with Indus Highway.

The NHA official said that infrastructure development in the less developed areas would contribute to their economic uplift through accelerated trade activities.

Indus Highway is 1,264 km long that runs along the Indus River connecting the port city of Karachi with Kohat and Peshawar via D.G.Khan and D.I.Khan. The highway being the second largest road connection after Grand Trunk Road, provides an alternate north-south link while traversing 491 km in Sindh, 360 km in Punjab and 396 km in KPK by connecting Rajanpur, D.G.Khan, D.I.Khan, Bannu, Kohat and Peshawar.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Road Traffic Kohat Progress Price Rajanpur February NHA 2018 FWO Billion

Recent Stories

SC declares 2023 Review Act unconstitutional

SC declares 2023 Review Act unconstitutional

55 minutes ago
 DEWA qualifies youth to achieve sustainable develo ..

DEWA qualifies youth to achieve sustainable development and bright and green fut ..

1 hour ago
 PSX rises as MSCI adds stocks to Frontier Market I ..

PSX rises as MSCI adds stocks to Frontier Market Index

2 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate visits Barbados, meets w ..

COP28 President-Designate visits Barbados, meets with Prime Minister, leaders of ..

3 hours ago
 ADNIC reports net profit of AED204.4 million in H1 ..

ADNIC reports net profit of AED204.4 million in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day

3 hours ago
COP28, Coursera partner to expand access to climat ..

COP28, Coursera partner to expand access to climate literacy education for globa ..

3 hours ago
 Arab Youth Centre announces members of 2nd edition ..

Arab Youth Centre announces members of 2nd edition of ‘Young Arab Pioneers’

3 hours ago
 SBP to issue Rs100 coin to 10th anniversary of CPE ..

SBP to issue Rs100 coin to 10th anniversary of CPEC

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of electi ..

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of elections: PM Shehbaz

5 hours ago
 Great Arab Minds Initiative advances scientific an ..

Great Arab Minds Initiative advances scientific and knowledge field in the Arab ..

5 hours ago
 ECP bans transfers, postings on federal level

ECP bans transfers, postings on federal level

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan