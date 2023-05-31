Dubai airport all set to ensure smooth Haj flights

The Dubai Airports is all set to ensure a smooth start for the journey of Haj pilgrims this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ):The Dubai Airports is all set to ensure a smooth start for the journey of Haj pilgrims this year.

The Hajj Committee at Dubai Airports recently convened to discuss comprehensive preparations to facilitate the smooth and seamless travel of Haj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

Mohammad Al Marzouqi, head of the Haj Committee, emphasized the importance of collaboration among all stakeholders and service partners for maintaining service quality, especially during annual peak travel seasons, Khaleej Times reported.

Al Marzoqui added, "Dubai Airports is committed to providing world-class passenger facilities and services, to ensure the comfort, convenience, and safety of all guests arriving at and departing from DXB".

The committee, comprised of service partners, including the Dubai Police, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Dubai Customs, Dubai Health Authority, flydubai, Emirates, Saudi Airlines, and flynas, among others � aims to deliver an exceptional airport experience for the pilgrims across all terminals at DXB.