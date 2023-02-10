UrduPoint.com

Dubai Chambers Invited To Explore Business Opportunities In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 10:12 PM

Dubai Chambers invited to explore business opportunities in Pakistan

Pakistan offers good investment opportunities, and the members of Dubai Chambers should visit the country and explore multiple options in key economic sectors to boost bilateral trade, its top diplomat says

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan offers good investment opportunities, and the members of Dubai Chambers should visit the country and explore multiple options in key economic sectors to boost bilateral trade, its top diplomat says.

Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, who called on president and CEO of Dubai Chambers Mohammed Lootah and vice-president for International Relations Hassan Al Hashemi in Dubai, stressed that vast investment opportunities are available in tourism, hospitality, IT and pharmaceutical sectors.

The ambassador, who recently assumed his responsibilities, is keen to boost bilateral trade with the UAE from $10.6 billion to $15 billion during his three-year tenure. "We aim to increase the present level of bilateral trade to $40 billion in the next 10 years with active policy measures to remove trade barriers, rationalise tariffs and facilitate investors and traders of both sides," the ambassador told Khaleej Times recently.

Ambassador Tirmizi lauded the contributions of the Dubai Chambers in the economic development of the UAE and in making Dubai a trade and financial hub. The ambassador also appreciated the role of Dubai's business community for ease of doing business in the emirate and promoting trade and economic activities with friendly nations.

He invited the members of Dubai Chambers to visit Pakistan and explore the economic and investment opportunities to promote bilateral relations between the two nations. He also highlighted the economic policies of Pakistan and said the Dubai Chambers' members should consider some options in tourism, hospitality, IT, and pharmaceutical sectors to promote bilateral trade and investment ties, Khaleej times reported .

Lootah appreciated the historical relations between Pakistan and the UAE and assured the support of Dubai Chambers in facilitating Pakistani businesses in Dubai. The president and CEO of Dubai Chambers also invited Pakistani IT companies to participate in Dubai's North Star Event, which aims to bring together around 1,000 startups worldwide.

Ambassador Tirmizi has visited the chamber of commerce and industry in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah over the past two months as part of his introductory meetings with the local businessmen and investors to discuss joint economic cooperation and increase business-to-business contact between the two nations.

