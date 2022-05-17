Dubai Customs develops three new customs innovations to expedite inspection

Dubai Customs has promoted and nurtured a culture of innovation fulfilling its strategic plan 2021-2026, which, among many other objectives, aims to enhance sustainable development and expedite services and procedures

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022) Dubai Customs has promoted and nurtured a culture of innovation fulfilling its strategic plan 2021-2026, which, among many other objectives, aims to enhance sustainable development and expedite services and procedures.

The organization’s Innovation Center launched a number of leading initiatives in the first third of 2022. These included the creative drone that carries a scanning device to further secure the borders and protect the society from the hazards of illegitimate trade.

Dubai Customs has made a quantum leap in developing innovative ideas and launching leading customs innovations, which are among the most important in customs sector globally. The organization had earlier launched the First Innovation League in order to promote a culture of innovation within the work environment, and involve internal and external stakeholders to contribute in developing and materializing ideas into creative projects.

Another creative project was the Smart Inspection Drone, which protects inspectors from any radiation hazards, and the Smart Luggage Inspection System. More than 400 employees from 25 customs departments and centers were involved in developing and maturing ideas in the Innovation League.

“The Innovation Center succeeded in achieving qualitative results by developing leading innovations that won the first three places in the League,” said Hussain Al Fardan, Senior Manager, Innovation Center.

“The Innovation Oasis Lab has organized 100 hybrid workshops, which revealed 600 customs challenges that deserve attention. For this 406 ideas and solutions were developed, which eventually led to 171 new customs innovations.

The Smart Inspection Drone, the first of its kind in the world, was designed by printing its shockproof structure with 3D printers. This innovation was patented in just 48 hours, making it the fastest intellectual property registration in the history of the organization.” Dubai Customs has received 46,154 ideas through its electronic systems between 2000 and 2021.

The organization received 145 local and international awards for its innovative projects. The number of new ideas and innovations in 2021 grew considerably compared to 2020. Total number of ideas submitted rose to 5,757 growing 7%. A total of 3,012 feasible ideas were shortlisted and worked, growing 10%. Number of applied ideas rose to 1,337.