Dubai Customs, Handles 3.9m Passengers And 7.2m Bags In Terminal (1), DXB International Airport In H1

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 02:22 PM

Dubai Customs, handles 3.9m passengers and 7.2m bags in Terminal (1), DXB International Airport in H1

During his evening tour to Dubai International Airport on Wednesday, Director of Dubai Customs Ahmed MahboobMusabih urged employees to go above and beyond in order to providepassengers at the busiest airport in the world with the best smart services, and take all procedures to ensure highest levels of security, especially in summer and Eid holidays

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019) During his evening tour to Dubai International Airport on Wednesday, Director of Dubai Customs Ahmed MahboobMusabih urged employees to go above and beyond in order to providepassengers at the busiest airport in the world with the best smart services, and take all procedures to ensure highest levels of security, especially in summer and Eid holidays.

“Following the 50-year charter,launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and to contribute towards a vision that sees Dubai the happiest and smartest city on earth, Dubai Customs offers passengers into Dubai airports the best and most advanced services”Musabih said.

Musabih was accompanied in his visit to terminal (1)by Ibrahim Al Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department.

“There are many smart services and applications that noticeably streamlined travel experience in the airport, includingiDeclare. The application enables passengers to declare their belongings if needed in only 5 minutes, rather than 25 minutes, and the Smart Bag Inspection System which detects suspicious luggage effectively” he explained. As the world’s busiest airport for international travelers for the fifth year in a row, Dubai International Airport handled 89.1 million passengers in 2018. Musabih revealed that Dubai Customs dealt with 3.9m passengers and 7.2m bags at terminal (1) during the first half of this year. This means checking an average of 40,000 bags daily and this wouldn’t have been done without the sophisticated inspection devices in place, coupled with the highly trained staff, Musabih explained. Terminal (1) made 179 different seizures in the first half of 2019, including 4 marijuana seizures.

