Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering community spirit at Ramadan tent

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) As part of its commitment to social responsibility and promoting community solidarity during the holy month of Ramadan, Dubai Customs launched its "Ramadan Tent," which is one of several community initiatives within its "The Best of Days" Ramadan campaign. Throughout the month, nearly 60,000 Iftar meals will be served at the tent, providing 2,000 meals daily to workers and individuals with limited incomes, in partnership with the Dubai Charity Association.

This initiative reflects Dubai Customs' community-focused vision, aiming to support various groups and promote the concept of sustainable giving, especially during this month of generosity. The "Dubai Customs Ramadan Tent" is not just a place for Iftar, but also an opportunity to strengthen social connections and bring joy to the beneficiaries.

Rashid Al Sharid, Executive Director, Administration and Finance Division at Dubai Customs, and Ahmed Al Suwaidi, CEO Dubai Charity Association, both joined the workers for Iftar.

Al Sharid expressed his satisfaction with the initiative, highlighting the humanitarian role Dubai Customs plays in supporting workers and promoting values of giving and community solidarity. He noted that the Ramadan tent is one of Dubai Customs’ leading charitable initiatives this year, aligning with its community-focused vision to support various groups as part of the sustainable "The Best of Days" Ramadan campaign. This initiative is part of the department's annual plan to support community projects that foster the values of kindness and charity while encouraging social responsibility across the community.

Al Sharid also mentioned that the tent is strategically located near the Dubai Customs building at Port Rashid, making it easily accessible to workers. It provides healthy, complete meals every day throughout the month. To ensure the meals meet quality and food safety standards, various procedures have been implemented, with the Ghayath volunteer team at Dubai Customs overseeing the distribution in an organized and efficient manner.

Al Sharid called on approved volunteer teams from other government entities to join Dubai Customs in supporting charitable and humanitarian efforts during Ramadan.

Ahmed Al Suwaidi, CEO of Dubai Charity Association, expressed pride in collaborating with Dubai Customs on its Ramadan tent initiative. He highlighted that this partnership aligns with the core pillars of Dubai Charity’s strategy and institutional values, reinforcing joint efforts between government and charitable organizations to promote social solidarity. He emphasized that this approach reflects the UAE’s deep-rooted humanitarian vision, which has positioned the country as a global model for philanthropy and a beacon of generosity.

Al Suwaidi extended his heartfelt gratitude to Dubai Customs for launching this noble community initiative. He noted that the Dubai Customs Ramadan tent coincides with the launch of Dubai Charity’s annual Ramadan campaign, Yadoom Al Khair (Endless Good), which includes social and sustainable development projects across the UAE and in 20 countries worldwide. He urged others to follow Dubai Customs’ example in humanitarian initiatives to help build a more united and prosperous society.