Dubai Expo 2020: PM Directs To Highlight Pakistan's Investment Opportunities

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the authorities concerned to highlight from the Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 the immense investment opportunities offered by the government to foreign investors.

Chairing a review meeting on Pakistan's participation in Expo 2020 in October, the prime minister stressed on giving special focus on projects like Ravi River Project, Central business District and tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern Areas.

The prime minister also urged attracting foreign investment in promotion of domestic mineral resources, Information Technology and religious tourism.

He directed the provincial governments to finalize the preparations for the Expo at the earliest.

Imran Khan also stressed active participation of all provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

A detailed briefing was given to the prime minister regarding the Pakistani Pavilion and its different sections.

The meeting was attended by Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Trade Adviser Abdul Razzak Dawood, Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill, the secretaries of relevant ministries, Chief Executive Trade Development Authority and other senior officials.

The meeting was informed that Pakistan's full participation in the Expo would open up new avenues for trade and investment.

The Expo will start on October 1, 2021 and will continue for six consecutive months.

