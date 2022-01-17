Dubai Expo to boost KP culture, tourism-Shaukat

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Culture Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that participation in the Dubai Expo was a good omen, which will help attract tourists and investors and boost culture and tourism of the province at global level

"We are introducing the culture and tourism of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Dubai Expo as part of the visions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to lure more tourists and investors to the province," he said during his visit to Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo on Monday.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Trade and Industries Abdul Karim Khan, lawmaker Ziaullah Bangash, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Director General Kamran Ahmad Afridi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade (KP-BOIT) Chief Executive Officer Hassan Daud Butt and others were present on the occasion.

Artistes from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Sofia Kaif, Hina Shams, Sehrash, Naveed Khan and Sakhi Jan kept the audience spellbound with their melodious voices. Live performances like Khattak and Kalash dances and traditional rabab music were also presented, while Gul Panra and Ali Zafar will perform at music night on January 20.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is displaying the cultural items, truck art, tourist spots, cultural heritage sites, indigenous Kalash culture, historic Gandhara Civilization, sites for adventure tourism, Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs), industries, energy and power, infrastructure, food processing livestock and other sectors.

The investors evinced keen interest to invest in projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tourism sector.

Shaukat Yousafzai praised the initiatives of Tourism and Culture Department for beautiful and impressive display of projects of tourism potential at the Dubai Expo.

He said the KP had unique culture and marvelous beauty for the tourists and vast potential for investors to invest in the tourism sector of the province.

He said that tourists and investors would be provided facilities and incentives through one-window operations and land to boost public-private partnership in the field of tourism.

DG Kamran Afridi said that one-window facility had been established under KPCTA and was fully operational to facilitate the investors in KP tourism sector.

He said that investors would not face any bottlenecks while investing in the KP tourism projects.

He said that they were working on ecotourism to promote green and environment-friendly activities in tourism.

He said that KP was the land of growing opportunities for investment and tourism and urged the investors and tourists to come and explore and exploit the vast tourism and investment potential.