Dubai-Faisalabad Flight Diverted To Karachi After Passenger Dies On Board

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Dubai-Faisalabad flight diverted to Karachi after passenger dies on board

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) A Dubai-Faisalabad flight made an emergency landing at Karachi Airport on Saturday after a passenger fell critically ill mid-air and later died.

According to a private news channel, airport officials said that the flight was near Larkana when the pilot reported the emergency to Karachi Air Traffic Control and diverted the aircraft.

The passenger, identified as Zulfiqar, had fallen unconscious during the journey.

Upon landing, the airport’s medical emergency team immediately boarded the plane to provide assistance. Doctors from PIA Medical said the passenger had already passed away by the time he was examined.

