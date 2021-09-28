Dubai Health Authority completes medical preparations for Expo 2020

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has completed its preparations for Expo 2020 to ensure the provision of state-of-the-art medical care, including emergency care, on-site medical centres and the provision of laboratory screening for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has completed its preparations for Expo 2020 to ensure the provision of state-of-the-art medical care, including emergency care, on-site medical centres and the provision of laboratory screening for COVID-19.

Awadh Al Ketbi, Director General of DHA, highlighted that the UAE has set an example for the world in managing all aspects of the global COVID-19 pandemic including prevention, patient care and accelerated recovery. This success highlights the UAE's capabilities in overcoming challenges, the robust capacity of its advanced healthcare sector, and efficiency in tackling emergency situations and evolving developments.

Authority has mobilised its human capital, harnessed its capabilities, equipment and technology to provide a highly advanced care system, high quality services and a safe environment for all Expo participants and visitors, he said.

The medical care network provided by the Dubai Health Authority for Expo 2020 is not only limited to the venue of the event but also extends to a large group of hospitals and specialised medical centres, both government and private, WAM reported .

Al Ketbi said DHA's preparations aim to provide Expo 2020 Dubai participants and visitors access to medical care across specialisations throughout the duration of the exhibition.

He also pointed out that the Authority has forged strong strategic relationships and partnerships with various key stakeholders especially the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, which provides one of the fastest ambulance response times in the world.

The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services is equipped with state-of-the-art technologies and equipment, and has highly skilled paramedical professionals who have extensive experience in covering such global events.

Director General of DHA also referred to the Authority's partnership with the private health sector, which it considers as its main partner to achieve health and well being in Dubai.

Al Ketbi said Expo 2020 Dubai represents an important opportunity for the Authority to advance its path towards health sustainability in line with the goals of Expo, which aims to create a new starting point for the world's transformation towards a sustainable society.

Expo 2020 will have a network of on-site medical service stations providing round-the-clock emergency care and an on-site COVID-19 screening centre that will provide PCR testing facilities including the option for rapid PCR testing.

He further noted that Dubai Health Authority has been a part of the Expo journey from the beginning. It established a medical clinic and provided round-the-clock medical services for all workers of the Expo during its construction phase.