Dubai International Is World's Busiest Airport With 29.1m Passengers In 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2022 | 08:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Dubai International (DXB) continues to be the world's busiest airport by international passenger numbers for the eighth consecutive year after clocking 29.1 million in annual traffic in 2021.

DXB's annual traffic exceeded forecasts for the year by more than half a million passengers, on the back of a strong last quarter.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, described an eventful year which, despite the uncertainties of the global pandemic, contained many milestones that demonstrate several bold steps taken by Dubai and its aviation sector to lead the recovery of global air travel, including the successful hosting of the Dubai Airshow 2021, the world's first major airshow since the start of the pandemic, the return of DXB to 100 per cent operational capacity with the reopening of Terminal 1-Concourse D and Concourse A, and the opening of the world's largest in-house airport laboratory for fast-track processing Covid-19 PCR test samples for Dubai's visitors, Gulf Today reported.

The airport also welcomed a record number of new airlines connecting Dubai to new destinations and joined the rest of the city in creating a warm welcome for millions of visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai.

Describing DXB's performance in 2021 as nothing short of impressive, Griffiths said, "Despite unprecedented turmoil affecting millions of people all over the world, we overcame many serious obstacles to the operation of the world's largest international hub and provided smooth, comfortable and safe travel for millions of people travelling through DXB.

This incredible performance by all of our staff and stakeholders was achieved in the face of abruptly changing travel regulations and concerns about new waves of infection. Despite these serious challenges to our ongoing success, we managed to exceed our own forecasts and continue to retain our crown as the world's busiest international airport.

DXB welcomed 29,110,609 passengers for the full year of 2021, a year-on year-growth of 12.7 per cent. The numbers were propelled by a robust growth in the final three months of the year during which DXB recorded 11,794,046 passengers, 77 per cent more than in the previous quarter. It was the busiest quarter since Q1 2020, and the first time since the start of the pandemic that DXB's quarterly traffic surpassed the 10 million mark. December was the busiest month of the year with 4.5 million passengers.

The number of flight movements at DXB reached 77,671 during the fourth quarter bringing the annual flight movements to 233,375, a year-on-year growth of 28.1 per cent. The average number of passengers per flight reached 154, down 18.9 per cent year-on-year.

Cargo continued its strong performance throughout the year finishing with 614,834 tonnes of cargo in the fourth quarter (7.5 per cent) taking the annual freight volume in 2021 up by 20 per cent to 2,319,185 tonnes.

