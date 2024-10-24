Dubai Investors Show Interest In Punjab’s Healthcare Sector
Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir held a meeting with a delegation of investors from Dubai on Thursday during which the delegation members expressed interest in investing in provinces healthcare sector.
Khawaja Imran Nazir highlighted that after the ongoing revamp of government hospitals and health centres, the province would witness revolutionary changes in its healthcare system. He noted that development projects in public hospitals were progressing swiftly towards completion and assured that every effort was being made to provide missing medical facilities in prison hospitals as well.
Health Secretary Nadia Saqib, also present at the meeting, stressed that providing quality healthcare in government hospitals is a basic right of the people.
She added that these hospitals are under continuous digital monitoring to ensure transparency and efficiency.
The Dubai investors praised the high standards maintained in both public and private hospitals in Punjab. Special Secretaries Aun Abbas Bukhari, Barakullah Khan, and Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Younis were among those present. Former provincial minister Zakia Shahnawaz also attended the meeting.
The investors later commended the services provided through the HSDO (Health Services Delivery Organization) portal, recognizing the innovative approach in managing health services across the province.
