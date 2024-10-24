Open Menu

Dubai Investors Show Interest In Punjab’s Healthcare Sector

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Dubai investors show interest in Punjab’s healthcare Sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir held a meeting with a delegation of investors from Dubai on Thursday during which the delegation members expressed interest in investing in provinces healthcare sector.

Khawaja Imran Nazir highlighted that after the ongoing revamp of government hospitals and health centres, the province would witness revolutionary changes in its healthcare system. He noted that development projects in public hospitals were progressing swiftly towards completion and assured that every effort was being made to provide missing medical facilities in prison hospitals as well.

Health Secretary Nadia Saqib, also present at the meeting, stressed that providing quality healthcare in government hospitals is a basic right of the people.

She added that these hospitals are under continuous digital monitoring to ensure transparency and efficiency.

The Dubai investors praised the high standards maintained in both public and private hospitals in Punjab. Special Secretaries Aun Abbas Bukhari, Barakullah Khan, and Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Younis were among those present. Former provincial minister Zakia Shahnawaz also attended the meeting.

The investors later commended the services provided through the HSDO (Health Services Delivery Organization) portal, recognizing the innovative approach in managing health services across the province.

Related Topics

Punjab Dubai Imran Nazir From Government

Recent Stories

PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 8 ..

PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur Distri ..

Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District

3 hours ago
 FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutiona ..

FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment

3 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhan ..

Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II

3 hours ago
 Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World C ..

Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium ..

Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..

3 hours ago
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present ..

IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today

5 hours ago
 Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing ..

Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa

5 hours ago
 COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield ..

COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024

6 hours ago
 PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test m ..

PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan