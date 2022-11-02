UrduPoint.com

Dubai Issues First Multi-entry Visa To FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Fans

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Dubai issues first multi-entry visa to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 fans

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Dubai has issued the first 90-day multiple-entry tourist visa for Hayya card holders travelling to Doha for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Mohammed Jalal, a Jordanian football fan, was the first recipient of the visa issued by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.

Officials said the UAE was supporting the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar by hosting visitors to the event and allowing them to enter and leave the UAE several times during the visa's validity period.

Lt Gen Mohamed Al Marri, Director-General of GDRFA, said Qatar was expecting to receive 1.4 million visitors during the World Cup period from November 21 to December 18, The National reported.

He said the GDRFA has completed its preparations to provide a package of services for football fans and those who wish to enjoy the New Year's Eve celebrations in Dubai.

Football fans can get their visas before reaching the country and can shuttle frequently between Dubai and Doha for matches, he said.

