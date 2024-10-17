Dubai Land Development delegation visits LDA

A seven-member delegation from the Dubai Land Development visited the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to explore collaborative opportunities and share the best practices in urban development

Director General LDA Tahir Farooq warmly welcomed the delegation upon their arrival.

During the visit, DG Tahir Farooq provided an extensive briefing on the authority's operations,

emphasizing ongoing reforms in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He highlighted the initiative to transition the LDA into a paperless organization

through IT-based reforms.

The delegation received detailed insights into the LDA's master planning, property management,

monitoring, town planning, land use rules, as well as building and zoning regulations.

They were also briefed on private housing schemes, the Citizen Facilitation Center, and various

mega projects currently underway.

A significant focus of the discussions included the ongoing sorting of records at the LDA and the mechanisms for overseeing private housing schemes and development monitoring.

DG LDA Tahir Farooq expressed confidence that the insights from the Dubai Land Development would enhance the LDA’s operations, stating, “Dubai Land Development is doing excellent work, and we aim to benefit from their experiences.” He also mentioned that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed earlier this year, under the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, would facilitate technical assistance in various fields.

The delegation, which included representatives from Dubai Land Development and Emirates Real Estate Solutions (ERES), praised the online building plan approval process during their visit. They also toured the Citizen Facilitation Center and the Property Transfer Cell.

At the conclusion of the visit, DG LDA Tahir Farooq presented a souvenir to the delegation.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including the DG Punjab Land Record Authority, Additional DG Housing LDA, Chief IT Officer and Chief Town Planner.