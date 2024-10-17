Dubai Land Development Delegation Visits LDA
Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 06:47 PM
A seven-member delegation from the Dubai Land Development visited the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to explore collaborative opportunities and share the best practices in urban development
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A seven-member delegation from the Dubai Land Development visited the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to explore collaborative opportunities and share the best practices in urban
development.
Director General LDA Tahir Farooq warmly welcomed the delegation upon their arrival.
During the visit, DG Tahir Farooq provided an extensive briefing on the authority's operations,
emphasizing ongoing reforms in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
He highlighted the initiative to transition the LDA into a paperless organization
through IT-based reforms.
The delegation received detailed insights into the LDA's master planning, property management,
monitoring, town planning, land use rules, as well as building and zoning regulations.
They were also briefed on private housing schemes, the Citizen Facilitation Center, and various
mega projects currently underway.
A significant focus of the discussions included the ongoing sorting of records at the LDA and the mechanisms for overseeing private housing schemes and development monitoring.
DG LDA Tahir Farooq expressed confidence that the insights from the Dubai Land Development would enhance the LDA’s operations, stating, “Dubai Land Development is doing excellent work, and we aim to benefit from their experiences.” He also mentioned that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed earlier this year, under the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, would facilitate technical assistance in various fields.
The delegation, which included representatives from Dubai Land Development and Emirates Real Estate Solutions (ERES), praised the online building plan approval process during their visit. They also toured the Citizen Facilitation Center and the Property Transfer Cell.
At the conclusion of the visit, DG LDA Tahir Farooq presented a souvenir to the delegation.
The meeting was attended by key officials, including the DG Punjab Land Record Authority, Additional DG Housing LDA, Chief IT Officer and Chief Town Planner.
Recent Stories
Section 144 imposed around FBISE & AIOU exam centers in Abbottabad
Shakib says not returning to Bangladesh over 'security issue': media
Special committee discusses KP House Islamabad matters in detail
Price of gold surges
Mbappe to keep any explanations for Swedish justice, 'if necessary' - lawyer
Rajarasti to Umerkot road to be built on priority: Senate told
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits Pakistan Airports Authorit ..
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain's briefing on important topics and memor ..
Teams confirm participation in SA Cross Country C'ship
APHC highlights plight of detained Hurriyat leaders & activists
Al-Shifa Trust urges govt to establish Eye’s hospitals at tehsil level
CDA Chairman lauds field workers for successful hosting of SCO Moot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Section 144 imposed around FBISE & AIOU exam centers in Abbottabad3 seconds ago
-
Special committee discusses KP House Islamabad matters in detail2 minutes ago
-
Rajarasti to Umerkot road to be built on priority: Senate told2 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits Pakistan Airports Authority Headquarters2 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain's briefing on important topics and memorandum of agreement i ..16 minutes ago
-
APHC highlights plight of detained Hurriyat leaders & activists8 minutes ago
-
Al-Shifa Trust urges govt to establish Eye’s hospitals at tehsil level8 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman lauds field workers for successful hosting of SCO Moot8 minutes ago
-
Senate passes Deposit Protection, Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis Property) Bill ..9 minutes ago
-
Senate session likely to continue till Oct 2913 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar felicitates nation on successful conclusion of SCO CHG conference13 minutes ago
-
Eight illegal buildings demolished13 minutes ago