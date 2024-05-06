Open Menu

Dubai Mum Becomes The First Ever Pakistani Woman To Climb 11 Of The 14 Highest Mountains In The World

Ijaz Ahmad Published May 06, 2024 | 02:41 AM

Naila Kiani, a worldwide leading high-altitude mountaineer, has achieved yet another historic milestone by successfully summiting Makalu, the 5th highest peak in the world, and her 11th 8,000-metre mountain.

Kiani's latest triumph underscores her exceptional skill and resilience, solidifying her reputation as one of the world's foremost mountaineers. Having lived in Dubai for 9 years, Kiani is the first ever Pakistani woman to achieve 11 of the world's 14 highest peaks above 8,000 metres.
Her final summit push of Makalu took place across the whole of last night and will continue throughout today as she quickly descends ahead of an expected snowstorm this afternoon.

The mountain has an elevation of 8,485 metres (27,838 ft), and Naila is the first woman in Pakistani history to have climbed this mountain, representing her sheer endurance and determination.
She is also the fastest ever Pakistani in history, in both the men’s and women’s category to have ever done this, in just under 3 years.

In recognition of her exceptional accomplishments, Kiani has recently been honored with the Sitara-i-Imtiaz, the highest civilian honor bestowed upon any female athlete from Pakistan.


In 2023, Kiani captured global attention by scaling 7 out of 14 of the world’s 8,000-metre peaks in 6 months, a feat achieved by only 10 mountaineers worldwide.
In addition to her mountaineering achievements, Naila Kiani's diverse talents and dedication have garnered admiration worldwide.

With a background in Aerospace Engineering from the University of London and her previous role as Associate Vice President at HSBC Middle East Bank Global HQ, she has demonstrated remarkable versatility and determination in balancing her professional and personal pursuits.

Notably, Kiani is also a competitive boxer and a devoted mother of two young children, embodying the spirit of perseverance and excellence.
Dubai's reputation as the "Land of Opportunities" has provided Naila Kiani with the ideal environment to pursue her passion, amidst the city's vibrant culture and supportive community.

Naila has managed to find the resources and support needed to embark on her journey to climb the world's highest peaks in this country for which she is eternally grateful. Her achievements serve as an inspiration to high-achievers across UAE, highlighting the limitless potential of the human spirit.

