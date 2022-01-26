Dubai Smart Police Stations welcome 58,000 visitors, 42 delegates at Expo 2020

UrduPoint.com

Published January 26, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The Smart Police Stations (SPS) at Expo 2020 Dubai have welcomed 42 esteemed delegates, including prime ministers, presidents, ministers, royalties and distinguished individuals from all over the world, during the first three months of the mega global event.

According to Major General Ali Ghanem, Director of Al Muraqqabat Police Station, the innovative police stations have been very popular at Expo 2020 Dubai as they received 58,247 visitors.

It is worth noting that over the past three months, the self-service police stations have been serving Expo 2020 visitors 24x7 and have successfully processed 1,427 transactions without human intervention, Gulf news reported.

SPS offer 27 unmanned vital services such as reporting crimes and traffic incidents, in addition to other 33 community-based services.

"To ensure the highest levels of community happiness, customers can also apply to obtain permits and certificates easily and conveniently without visiting the traditional police stations," Maj Gen Ghanem added. He pointed out that Dubai Police followed the Emirati traditional architecture when constructing the exterior design of the Smart Police Stations at Dubai Expo 2020, aiming to introduce visitors to the country's proud heritage.

Expo 2020 Dubai visitors and Dubai Police customers can reach the department concerned and obtain policing services at the main SPS near Al Wasl Plaza. Another three walk-in SPS are located across the Sustainability, Mobility and Opportunities districts.

