Dubai welcomes over 8.55mn visitors in 6 months surpassing pre-pandemic levels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Dubai's tourism industry exceeded pre-pandemic international visitation figures during the first half of 2023, welcoming 8.55 million international visitors from January to June.

This impressive achievement marks a 20 percent year-on-year growth and surpasses the 8.36 million tourists recorded in the same period of 2019.

The latest data, released by the emirate's Department of Economy and Tourism, showcases Dubai's determination to secure its position as the world's most visited destination, Arabian Business reported.

"The remarkable surge in international visitors witnessed by Dubai in the first half of 2023 further demonstrates its emergence as one of the brightest spots not only in the worldwide tourism sector but also the broader global economic landscape," Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai said.

He credited Dubai's resilient leadership and visionary policies for the city's swift recovery in the wake of global challenges, positioning it as a major global tourism destination and a pivotal hub for trade, investment, and enterprise.

The outstanding performance in the first half of 2023 aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda 2033, a visionary initiative led by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which aims to solidify the emirate's status as one of the world's top three cities.

Western Europe, the GCC, MENA, South Asia, and other regions all contributed to the emirate's robust tourism industry, indicating the city's widespread appeal across various markets.

The emirate's hospitality sector showcased remarkable growth in the first half of 2023, with hotels outperforming pre-pandemic metrics across all key indicators.

Hotel occupancy averaged 78 percent during this period, ranking among the highest in the world and highlighting the city's strong appeal. Dubai's average daily rate (ADR) increased by 20 percent to AED534, while Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) surged by 24 percent to AED415 compared to the first half of 2019.

The presence of 13,000 restaurants and cafes catering to over 200 nationalities have established the emirate as a culinary hotspot.

The city's commitment to hosting a wide range of events, from festivals to business gatherings, solidified its reputation as a preferred international events destination.

As the UAE marked 2023 as the Year of Sustainability, Dubai intensified its efforts to become a leading sustainable destination.

The launch of the 'Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp' and adherence to 19 'Sustainability Requirements' demonstrate the city's dedication to environmental responsibility.