Ducky Bhai Charged For Motorway Stunts & Speeding
Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2025 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Saturday initiated legal action against popular You tuber Saadur Rehman - popularly known as Ducky Bhai - for performing dangerous stunts while driving on the motorway.
The charges followed a video he posted online, showing him exceeding speed limits and driving without holding the steering wheel.
The video quickly went viral on social media, drawing heavy criticism from users who condemned the reckless behavior. Many people expressed concern over the potential dangers of such actions.
In response to the incident, the motorway police registered a case against Ducky Bhai for violating traffic laws.
In an official statement, the motorway police confirmed the registration of a case, reiterating their commitment to ensuring safety on national highways.
A spokesperson for the NHMP said: “The video in question clearly shows a driver violating traffic rules and endangering not only his own life but also that of others. We have taken serious notice of this violation and are proceeding with legal action.”
The spokesperson further added that the video had been geo-located and verified, and that appropriate sections of the law were being invoked in the FIR.
The Motorway Police have also released a video message on their social media platforms to raise awareness about the dangers of such stunts and to warn others against imitating similar behaviour.
The authorities have appealed to the public to follow traffic rules and cooperate with law enforcement in maintaining road safety. They emphasized the importance of safe driving to protect lives.
Recent Stories
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ducky Bhai charged for motorway stunts & speeding50 seconds ago
-
KIIR urges UN to address rising violence against Kashmiri Muslims52 seconds ago
-
AJK Civil Society takes to street agitation against Indian Indus River Treaty suspension54 seconds ago
-
AJK PM orders monitoring of development projects57 seconds ago
-
Kohat resident martyred in Quetta bomb blast1 minute ago
-
Traffic awareness campaign launched for students in Kohat1 minute ago
-
Historic strike in Mirpurkhas shows solidarity with Gaza, Palestine1 minute ago
-
ETEA screening test conducted in Kohat with transparency1 minute ago
-
Jhang District observes complete strike in solidarity with Palestine1 minute ago
-
BISE Kohat ensures transparency in Intermediate exams1 minute ago
-
AJK President urges Kashmiri expatriates to highlight Kashmir issue1 minute ago
-
India exploiting Kashmir for malicious political objectives: Mishal Malik11 minutes ago