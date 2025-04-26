Open Menu

Ducky Bhai Charged For Motorway Stunts & Speeding

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2025 | 10:10 PM

Ducky Bhai charged for motorway stunts & speeding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Saturday initiated legal action against popular You tuber Saadur Rehman - popularly known as Ducky Bhai - for performing dangerous stunts while driving on the motorway.

The charges followed a video he posted online, showing him exceeding speed limits and driving without holding the steering wheel.

The video quickly went viral on social media, drawing heavy criticism from users who condemned the reckless behavior. Many people expressed concern over the potential dangers of such actions.

In response to the incident, the motorway police registered a case against Ducky Bhai for violating traffic laws.

In an official statement, the motorway police confirmed the registration of a case, reiterating their commitment to ensuring safety on national highways.

A spokesperson for the NHMP said: “The video in question clearly shows a driver violating traffic rules and endangering not only his own life but also that of others. We have taken serious notice of this violation and are proceeding with legal action.”

The spokesperson further added that the video had been geo-located and verified, and that appropriate sections of the law were being invoked in the FIR.

The Motorway Police have also released a video message on their social media platforms to raise awareness about the dangers of such stunts and to warn others against imitating similar behaviour.

The authorities have appealed to the public to follow traffic rules and cooperate with law enforcement in maintaining road safety. They emphasized the importance of safe driving to protect lives.

