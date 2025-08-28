Ducky Bhai’s remand extended

Open Menu

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) A local court on Thursday extended the physical remand of YouTuber Saadur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, for four more days in a case related to promoting gambling apps on social media.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) produced the accused before a judicial magistrate on completion of physical remand. The prosecution argued that further investigation was still required and requested an extension in custody. However, the defence counsel opposed the remand plea.

After hearing arguments of the parties, the court accepted the agency’s request and extended the remand until September 1.

Ducky Bhai was arrested on August 17 by the NCCIA at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport. A case was registered the same night under multiple provisions of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, including Sections 13 (electronic forgery), 14 (electronic fraud), 25 (spamming), and 26 (spoofing). He also faces charges under Sections 294-B (obscene acts) and 420 (fraud) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

