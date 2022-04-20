UrduPoint.com

Due Process Wasn't Followed For Establishment Of DMW: Marriyum

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Due process wasn't followed for establishment of DMW: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had not followed due process for establishing the Digital Media Wing wherein die hard workers of the party were inducted in flagrant violation of rules and regulations.

Addressing the media persons during "Meet the Press" Programme here at the National Press Club, she said that after the fall of the Imran Khan regime, 80 per cent employees at Digital Media Wing resigned which manifested that they were inducted in violation of rules.

 The minister assured that those recruited in DMW under the rules should not worry as they would be integrated into the Cyber Wing of the Ministry of Information.

The only objective of the establishment of the Digital Media Wing by the previous government was to launch baseless propaganda against their opponents including politicians and journalists in the shape of abuse and intimidation.

  "We will not abuse anyone," Maryam Aurangzeb assured the journalists by stating that PML-N under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif did not believe in witch hunt.

The taxpayers' money could not be spent on launching propaganda against their opponents, Maryam Aurangzeb said, adding that the entire campaign was run through faceless and robotic tweets.

The minister said Twitter handlers of all such faceless tweets had been traced and warned of the actions against those who involved in malicious campaigns against the institutions.

 Criticizing the former PM, she said that Imran Khan also knew that now only robots would support him on social media, as he could not make his place on social media anymore.

She said that the Parliamentary Committee on National Security has been named by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif  which would meet soon and the whole truth would come out before the people of Pakistan.

She said that the committee could not meet due to the delay in the formation of the Federal cabinet.

What happened to journalists, media workers and media houses in past three and a half years was a dark era as restrictions were imposed on freedom of expression , journalists were kidnapped and tortured to satisfy ego of one person.

She urged the media to come forward to eradicate the prevailing culture of intolerance in the country which was very dangerous for the body fabric of the society.

"We will work together to solve media problems", Maryam Aurangzeb while recalling working with the media during the finalization of 8th Wage board Awards.

She announced that she would sit in Press Information Department two days a week to listen to the problems of media workers, and all members of the mediacould meet her there.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Social Media Twitter Maryam Aurangzeb Money Media All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

K-Electric suggests hike in power tariff

K-Electric suggests hike in power tariff

8 minutes ago
 e-Pay Punjab achieves another landmark: 80 billion ..

E-Pay Punjab achieves another landmark: 80 billion+ Collected through 15 million ..

28 minutes ago
 Malik Talat Suhail congratulated Tariq Bashir Chee ..

Malik Talat Suhail congratulated Tariq Bashir Cheema on taking over the ministry ..

30 minutes ago
 US congresswoman Ilhan Omar calls on Imran Khan

US congresswoman Ilhan Omar calls on Imran Khan

47 minutes ago
 LCCI demands hassle-free shopping in city markets.

LCCI demands hassle-free shopping in city markets.

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to meet President Alvi: sources

PM Shehbaz to meet President Alvi: sources

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.