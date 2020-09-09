Due PSX projection to attract more investment: Alvi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday expressed his satisfaction over the performance of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and emphasized on its due projection as the best performing capital market in Asia and number four in the world, and its potential for further growth to attract more investment even by local small investors

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday expressed his satisfaction over the performance of pakistan stock exchange (PSX) and emphasized on its due projection as the best performing capital market in Asia and number four in the world, and its potential for further growth to attract more investment even by local small investors.

" This is my message, tell the world about our stock exchange. Small investors should also be encouraged to invest here ," he said while talking to the media after holding an interactive session with the psx management here at the Pakistan Stock Exchange building. He was accompanied by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail. The PSX side included its Chairman Suleman Mehdi, Managing Director Farrukh H Khan and Director Shahzad Chamdia.

On the occasion, the president was given a detailed briefing on the PSX's working, role in the country's economy and the initiatives/products in pipeline to further strengthen its position in the world.

President Alvi said it was his desire since long to visit the PSX , which had materialized today.

It was very encouraging to listen that the stock exchange had now matured and consolidated.

Emerging of the PSX as the world class capital market, he observed, showed that Pakistan was at the pick up point. The exchange's each indicator was very positive and it offered very good return in terms of Pak rupee and Dollar. However, more public limited companies should be listed on it, he added.

He said the PSX was moving up with clarity and certainty with prosperous future. Many products had been introduced to raise the capital.

" There are different analysis in the market. But the fact is, Pakistan's capital market is the best and Pakistan's economy is the best," he remarked.

Dr Alvi said Pakistan would have to play important role in rebuilding of Afghanistan as soon as peace was established there. Its cement and steel companies would an opportunity to sell their products there.

" InashahAllah, very soon peace will be established in Afghanistan," he added.

/More\867