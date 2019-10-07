UrduPoint.com
Due Status To Be Ensured To Teachers: Education Officer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 03:31 PM

Deputy District Education Officer Fidullah Khan has underlined the need for taking serious measures for ensuring a respectable status in society to teachers

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy District Education Officer Fidullah Khan has underlined the need for taking serious measures for ensuring a respectable status in society to teachers. He expressed these views during a prize distribution ceremony held in Government High school Thitar Khel in connection with Salaam Teacher Day.

He said that teachers played important part in personality building of students who were considered as future leaders of a nation.

So, he added, more measures should be taken for welfare of teachers to boost their performance.� He also urged teachers to continue with same high dedication and spirit to prepare students for the contemporary and future challenges and architect a bright future of the country.

� He said no laxity would be tolerated to promote quality education so that students could be geared up in line with market's requirements.� He assured his full support in resolving problems being faced by teachers, adding the department was open to address issues of education sector at the earliest.�Later, awards were distributed among best teachers and students in the ceremony where students, parents and elders were in attendance.

