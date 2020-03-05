UrduPoint.com
Due To High Inflation, More Than Half (53%) Pakistanis Are Pessimistic That Their Household Savings Will Decrease In The Next Six Months

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:52 PM

Due to high inflation, more than half (53%) Pakistanis are pessimistic that their household savings will decrease in the next six months

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, due to high inflation, 53% Pakistanis are pessimistic that their household savings will decrease in the next six months

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th March, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, due to high inflation, 53% Pakistanis are pessimistic that their household savings will decrease in the next six months.


A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Compared to today, how do you expect your household saving to change in the next six months?” In response, 27% said it will decrease a lot, 26% said it will decrease, 20% said it will not change, 18% said it will increase, 7% said it will increase a lot and 3% did not know/did not wish to respond.

